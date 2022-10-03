ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Tops One Day Volume of $4,724.00

ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a market cap of $58.56 million and approximately $4,724.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH launched on April 28th, 2020. ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZIMBOCASH is a movement for Sound Money in Zimbabwe. The project aims to present an alternative to the ravaging inflations rates in the country.The total supply of ZIMBOCASH has been fixed and all Zimbabweans who sign up are allocated with ZIMBOCASH.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

