Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $131.44.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZBH. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $104.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $151.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.08.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $55,871.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at $235,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 9.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 177,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,620,000 after acquiring an additional 14,797 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 6.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 24.3% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 760,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,257,000 after acquiring an additional 148,350 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at $607,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 104.8% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.