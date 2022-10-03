Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $5,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 8,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.50.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $104.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.83. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $151.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.07%.

In related news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $55,871.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

