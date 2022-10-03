ZINC (ZINC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $25.00

ZINC (ZINC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 3rd. During the last seven days, ZINC has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. One ZINC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. ZINC has a market capitalization of $3,253.46 and $25.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ZINC

ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official website is zinc.work. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZINC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency in the ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

