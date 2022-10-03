ZKSpace Price Tops $0.0519 on Top Exchanges (ZKS)

ZKSpace (ZKS) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One ZKSpace token can currently be purchased for $0.0519 or 0.00000265 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZKSpace has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZKSpace has a total market cap of $51.90 million and $606,305.00 worth of ZKSpace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ZKSpace Profile

ZKSpace’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSpace’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for ZKSpace is /r/ZKSwap_Official/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZKSpace’s official Twitter account is @ZKSpaceOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZKSpace’s official website is zks.org/en.

ZKSpace Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The all-new ZKSpace platform consists of three main parts: ZKSwap, the innovative Layer 2 AMM DEX utilizing ZK-Rollups technology, payment service ZKSquare, and an NFT minting center and marketplace called ZKSea. With an new-look user interface, NFT support, unlimited token listing, smoother withdrawal, optimized efficiency, and multi-chain support, ZKSpace aims to implement EVM-compatible ZK-Rollups and bring the community more layer 2-based products in the near future.”

