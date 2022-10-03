Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) COO Dali Rajic Sells 20,000 Shares

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) COO Dali Rajic sold 20,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $3,360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,460,632. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Dali Rajic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 16th, Dali Rajic sold 32,239 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $5,415,184.83.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of ZS stock opened at $164.37 on Monday. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.12 and a twelve month high of $376.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.34 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 55.59% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The business had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth $9,699,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,401,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 45,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,023,000 after buying an additional 24,268 shares in the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. MKM Partners started coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $268.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.03.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

