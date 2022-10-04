0Chain (ZCN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $22,766.00

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 4th. In the last week, 0Chain has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. 0Chain has a market cap of $13.84 million and $22,766.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000601 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,940.85 or 0.99964981 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006964 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004659 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00052394 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010027 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005385 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00063785 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00078546 BTC.

0Chain Profile

0Chain (ZCN) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here.

0Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

