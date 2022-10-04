100 Shares in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Bought by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 63.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in American Tower by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in American Tower by 70.2% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE AMT opened at $217.17 on Tuesday. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $211.38 and a 1-year high of $294.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $256.30 and a 200-day moving average of $252.90. The firm has a market cap of $101.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. American Tower’s payout ratio is 94.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on American Tower from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Tower from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.71.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.