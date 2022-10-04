10,021 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Purchased by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Offit Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,082,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,670,000 after acquiring an additional 38,949 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on EMR shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $75.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $100.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.34.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

