111,743 Shares in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 111,743 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 29.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,916 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 158,865 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Triad Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 75,504 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 904,945 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares in the last quarter.

Get Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of HIO stock opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.12. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.