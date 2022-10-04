1irstGold 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $11,182.00 (1GOLD)

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 4th. In the last week, 1irstGold has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One 1irstGold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $62.65 or 0.00311631 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 1irstGold has a market capitalization of $5.07 million and $11,182.00 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004973 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,100.85 or 0.99982818 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006984 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004623 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00050746 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009950 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005348 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00063845 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00078054 BTC.

About 1irstGold

1GOLD is a coin. Its launch date was March 11th, 2021. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,886 coins. The official website for 1irstGold is 1irstgold.com. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 1irstGold is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde.

Buying and Selling 1irstGold

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar. The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “1GOLD” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

