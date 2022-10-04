21,754 Shares in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Purchased by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Investment Management raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 25,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.9% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 82.7% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on WSC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.

Insider Activity at WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

In related news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $4,136,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,646,812 shares in the company, valued at $109,472,144.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $4,136,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,646,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,472,144.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Hezron T. Lopez sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $169,942.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,304 shares in the company, valued at $95,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 230,742 shares of company stock worth $9,806,222 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSC stock opened at $42.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.35. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $30.52 and a one year high of $43.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $581.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.32 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.