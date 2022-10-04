2crazyNFT Price Up 8.6% Over Last 7 Days (2CRZ)

2crazyNFT (2CRZ) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One 2crazyNFT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, 2crazyNFT has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. 2crazyNFT has a total market cap of $1.45 million and $106,142.00 worth of 2crazyNFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 2crazyNFT alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010704 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

2crazyNFT Coin Profile

2crazyNFT launched on June 24th, 2021. 2crazyNFT’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. 2crazyNFT’s official Twitter account is @2crazylive and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 2crazyNFT is www.2crazynft.com.

2crazyNFT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “2crazyNFT brings the opportunity to play with or against the users' favourite players in gaming and eSports with its 2Crazy NFT platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2crazyNFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 2crazyNFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 2crazyNFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 2crazyNFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 2crazyNFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.