315 Shares in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Bought by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,905,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,456,896,000 after purchasing an additional 987,165 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,884,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,971,000 after purchasing an additional 921,239 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,310,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,907,000 after purchasing an additional 728,412 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,026,815,000 after purchasing an additional 547,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,399,000 after purchasing an additional 533,372 shares during the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE ATO opened at $105.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.55. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $88.10 and a twelve month high of $122.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.25 and a 200 day moving average of $114.69.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $816.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on ATO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.13.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

