41,857 Shares in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Purchased by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNDX. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $55,536,000. Kynam Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 1,932,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,592,000 after purchasing an additional 976,635 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 951,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,822,000 after purchasing an additional 537,385 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 701,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,190,000 after purchasing an additional 248,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,833,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,873,000 after acquiring an additional 235,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.40. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 12.69 and a quick ratio of 12.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.76 and a beta of 1.17.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SNDX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

In other news, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $626,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,635.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Dennis Podlesak sold 11,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $280,574.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,127.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,635.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,577,007 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

