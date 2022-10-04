4ART Coin Self Reported Market Cap Tops $36.87 Million (4ART)

4ART Coin (4ART) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One 4ART Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. 4ART Coin has a market capitalization of $36.87 million and approximately $10,206.00 worth of 4ART Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 4ART Coin has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010732 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

4ART Coin’s launch date was June 12th, 2020. 4ART Coin’s total supply is 3,508,500,000 coins. The official website for 4ART Coin is www.4art-technologies.com. 4ART Coin’s official Twitter account is @4ARTechnologies and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The 4ARTapp is a toolbox to digitize all relevant tasks related to art handling and network all players with each other. All market participants benefit from greater transparency, security, process-efficiency, and a significant reduction in costs.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4ART Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4ART Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 4ART Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

