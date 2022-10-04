5,408 Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Purchased by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,661 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,104,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,765,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at approximately $160,712,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 74.5% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,235,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,441,000 after acquiring an additional 954,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, Director Robert J. Manning acquired 30,000 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrea J. Ayers acquired 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.69 per share, with a total value of $1,483,195.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Manning purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 5.1 %

A number of brokerages have commented on SWK. Wolfe Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Vertical Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $79.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.13 and a fifty-two week high of $199.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.08 and a 200 day moving average of $111.64.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.35). Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.78%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.