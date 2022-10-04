5,425 Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Bought by GraniteShares Advisors LLC

GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $563,108,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 572.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,357,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,075,000 after buying an additional 5,411,822 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 65.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,531,000 after buying an additional 2,157,849 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 14.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,137,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $714,721,000 after buying an additional 2,043,094 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at $81,124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,694. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,694. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $847,509.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,971,201.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,264 shares of company stock valued at $2,433,248. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BSX. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $39.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.63. The company has a market capitalization of $57.01 billion, a PE ratio of 68.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

