55 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Acquired by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 55 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in BlackRock by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 78,382 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,763,000 after acquiring an additional 42,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $572.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $665.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $658.79. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $543.23 and a 52-week high of $973.16.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $803.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

