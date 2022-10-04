7,379 Shares in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $193,927,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ventas by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,415,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,168,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,527 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,208,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,433,382,000 after buying an additional 3,334,960 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ventas by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,045,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,806,565,000 after buying an additional 2,769,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,001,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,014,489,000 after buying an additional 1,448,270 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTR opened at $40.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 812.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.20. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.70 and a 52 week high of $64.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,600.72%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VTR. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Ventas from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Ventas from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ventas from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Ventas from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.47.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

