8,749 Shares in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Bought by HighTower Trust Services LTA

HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 18,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 53,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1,217.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 67,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 62,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 2,130.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 332,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,908,000 after purchasing an additional 317,494 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on IBKR. Barclays began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.80.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $63.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.95. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.18 and a twelve month high of $82.83. The stock has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.69.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.07). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $656.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total value of $1,174,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,587,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,186,895.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,211,800 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Stories

