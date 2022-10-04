A.G. BARR p.l.c. (BAG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.50 on October 28th

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON BAG opened at GBX 467.83 ($5.65) on Tuesday. A.G. BARR has a twelve month low of GBX 443 ($5.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 595.82 ($7.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £524.11 million and a PE ratio of 1,920.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 515.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 531.11.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 606.75 ($7.33).

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit puree, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

