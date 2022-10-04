Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $202,000 Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 99.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 261,329 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. American National Bank increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $1,905,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,997,865.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total transaction of $656,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,105,953.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $1,905,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,997,865.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,886 shares of company stock valued at $7,529,331. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 3.4 %

EW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.81.

Shares of EW stock opened at $85.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.13. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $81.87 and a one year high of $131.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

