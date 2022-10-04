Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,045 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 27,493 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Lipocine worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lipocine in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lipocine by 524.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 74,428 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lipocine by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 307,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 67,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lipocine by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 22,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lipocine in the 1st quarter worth $901,000. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lipocine Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LPCN opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average is $0.85. Lipocine Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lipocine ( NASDAQ:LPCN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Lipocine Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lipocine in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Lipocine

In other Lipocine news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel bought 100,000 shares of Lipocine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.41 per share, with a total value of $41,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,403,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,266.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lipocine

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neuroendocrine and metabolic disorders. The company's primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy.

