Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,958 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 229,428 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,346,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $235,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691,049 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,774,464 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $459,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083,360 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 276.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,373,320 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $143,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,220 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $85,234,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $189,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays set a $89.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.06.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $65.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $35.55 and a 52 week high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.76%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

