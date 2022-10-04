Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 162,564 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 162,564 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $549,574,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $668,384,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 42.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,798,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,197,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,893 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,399,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,651,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,159,706,000 after acquiring an additional 502,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $313.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.39.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

NYSE SHW opened at $214.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $204.57 and a 12-month high of $354.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.09%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

