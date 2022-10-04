Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 50,581 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,581 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,024,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 51,154 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 310.2% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 164,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 124,290 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter valued at about $742,000. Keel Point LLC grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 56.3% during the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 24,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 8,869 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on LYG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 67 ($0.81) to GBX 63 ($0.76) in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.74) to GBX 64 ($0.77) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 42 ($0.51) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.74) to GBX 64 ($0.77) in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.88.

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The company has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.17.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 10.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.0385 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.88%.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.