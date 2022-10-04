Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,200 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wheels Up Experience were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UP. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,432,000. 56.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Vinayak Hegde sold 21,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $32,125.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 2,074,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,715.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE UP opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. Wheels Up Experience Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $8.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.39.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wheels Up Experience has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.07.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

