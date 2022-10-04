Aave (AAVE) Price Reaches $78.95 on Exchanges

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. In the last seven days, Aave has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. Aave has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and approximately $124.07 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aave coin can now be purchased for approximately $78.95 or 0.00388762 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Aave

Aave’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,984,735 coins. Aave’s official website is aave.com. The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1. Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aave

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses.Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

