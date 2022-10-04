Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Short Interest Down 9.0% in September

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,500 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the August 31st total of 195,100 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 180,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 341.9% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 5,025,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887,826 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,078,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 3.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,398,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 72,350 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 76,694 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 9.5% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,244,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 107,500 shares during the period.

Abeona Therapeutics Trading Up 7.9 %

NASDAQ ABEO opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.78. The stock has a market cap of $19.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.07. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $27.75.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

