abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust plc (LON:ASCI) Announces GBX 2.40 Dividend

abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust plc (LON:ASCI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust Price Performance
ASCI opened at GBX 227.06 ($2.74) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 257.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 271.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £50.20 million and a P/E ratio of 222.70. abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 225 ($2.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 398 ($4.81). The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34.
About abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust
