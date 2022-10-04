abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust plc (LON:ASCI) Announces GBX 2.40 Dividend

abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust plc (LON:ASCI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust Price Performance

ASCI opened at GBX 227.06 ($2.74) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 257.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 271.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £50.20 million and a P/E ratio of 222.70. abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 225 ($2.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 398 ($4.81). The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34.

Get abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust alerts:

About abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust

(Get Rating)

See Also

Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.