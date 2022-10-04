Abyss (ABYSS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.68 Million

Abyss (ABYSS) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 4th. Abyss has a total market cap of $7.68 million and approximately $137,465.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abyss coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Abyss has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004949 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010715 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Abyss Profile

Abyss’ launch date was April 18th, 2018. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins. The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance/?utm_source=cryptocompare&utm_medium=VisitButton. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Abyss Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

