AC Milan Fan Token Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ACM)

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. AC Milan Fan Token has a total market cap of $74.97 million and $3.14 million worth of AC Milan Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AC Milan Fan Token has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One AC Milan Fan Token coin can now be bought for about $3.76 or 0.00018528 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010704 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AC Milan Fan Token Coin Profile

AC Milan Fan Token’s genesis date was February 11th, 2021. AC Milan Fan Token’s total supply is 19,960,000 coins. AC Milan Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/acmilan. AC Milan Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more.”

