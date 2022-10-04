Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Short Interest Update

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,520,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the August 31st total of 9,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 13.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASO has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Stephens lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.70.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of ASO opened at $44.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.28. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $51.51.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $5,427,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,422,839.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 146.0% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 9,001 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 133.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 240,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,546,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 53.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,223,000 after purchasing an additional 647,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 68,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

