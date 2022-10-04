Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,000 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the August 31st total of 154,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 71,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Acasti Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACST opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.94. Acasti Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acasti Pharma

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Acasti Pharma stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) by 174.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 35,962 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.13% of Acasti Pharma worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

