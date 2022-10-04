ACryptoS (ACS) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.35 Million

ACryptoS (ACS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 4th. ACryptoS has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and $37,338.00 worth of ACryptoS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ACryptoS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00004508 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ACryptoS has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000317 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004981 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010749 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
ACryptoS Profile
ACryptoS’s total supply is 420,263 coins and its circulating supply is 1,491,184 coins. ACryptoS’s official website is app.acryptos.com. ACryptoS’s official Twitter account is @acryptosx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ACryptoS is https://reddit.com/r/ACryptoS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
ACryptoS Coin Trading
