Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Short Interest Update

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 829,900 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the August 31st total of 891,500 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Acutus Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AFIB opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1.08. The firm has a market cap of $24.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.16. Acutus Medical has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 5.11.

Get Acutus Medical alerts:

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.99. The business had revenue of $4.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 million. Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 91.04% and a negative net margin of 562.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Acutus Medical will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acutus Medical

Several research analysts have issued reports on AFIB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Acutus Medical to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Acutus Medical in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Acutus Medical in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Acutus Medical by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 934,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 40,121 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Acutus Medical by 11.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 42,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Acutus Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.