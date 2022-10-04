Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) Short Interest Update

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the August 31st total of 64,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 71,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Adagene Trading Up 1.6 %

Adagene stock opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.42. Adagene has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $14.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADAG. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Adagene by 397.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd now owns 779,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 622,633 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adagene in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adagene in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 20.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adagene Company Profile

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Adagene from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. The company's product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment advanced/metastatic solid tumors; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors.

