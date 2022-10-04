AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Short Interest Down 7.9% in September

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,550,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the August 31st total of 10,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 14.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised AdaptHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AdaptHealth

In other AdaptHealth news, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 159,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $3,657,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,485,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,174,182. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Joyce sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 106,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,776.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 159,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $3,657,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,485,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,174,182. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,174,382 shares of company stock valued at $24,708,477 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AdaptHealth Trading Up 3.4 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AHCO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 121.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 134.3% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 6,587.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587 shares during the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $19.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. AdaptHealth has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $28.75.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $727.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.27 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.