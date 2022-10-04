ADAX Tops 1-Day Volume of $344,446.00 (ADAX)

ADAX (ADAX) traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 4th. ADAX has a total market capitalization of $2.12 million and $344,446.00 worth of ADAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ADAX has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar. One ADAX coin can currently be bought for $0.0405 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000254 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000315 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004973 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000572 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010705 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
ADAX Profile
ADAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,410,000 coins. The Reddit community for ADAX is https://reddit.com/r/ADAXPRO. ADAX’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
ADAX Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for ADAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ADAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.