Addentax Group (NASDAQ:ATXG) Downgraded to D at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Addentax Group (NASDAQ:ATXG – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Addentax Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATXG opened at $2.61 on Friday. Addentax Group has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $656.54.

About Addentax Group

Addentax Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a logistic service provider in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It operates through four segments: Garment Manufacturing, Logistics Services, Property Management and Subleasing, and Epidemic Prevention Supplies.

