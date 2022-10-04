ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
ADDvantage Technologies Group Trading Up 2.3 %
NASDAQ AEY opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.90 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.46. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2.43.
ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ADDvantage Technologies Group (AEY)
