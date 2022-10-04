ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ AEY opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.90 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.46. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2.43.

Get ADDvantage Technologies Group alerts:

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.