Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Receives $39.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.14.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Adient from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Adient from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Adient from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

ADNT stock opened at $28.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Adient has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $50.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.41.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. Adient had a net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adient will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Adient by 385.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adient by 52.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Adient by 53.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

