Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,620,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the August 31st total of 4,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Adobe Stock Up 3.6 %

Adobe stock opened at $285.24 on Tuesday. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $133.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $374.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $395.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Adobe will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,562 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,260,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Adobe by 232.6% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,800,423 shares of the software company’s stock worth $820,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,101 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,035,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,654 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,279,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Adobe from $435.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.11.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

