Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the August 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Adriatic Metals Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ADMLF opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.55. Adriatic Metals has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $2.50.

About Adriatic Metals

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It explores for zinc, lead, barite, gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Bosnia and Herzegovina. It also operates Raska Project in Serbia.

