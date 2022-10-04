Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the August 31st total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADES opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average is $4.92. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 5.49. The company has a market cap of $52.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Advanced Emissions Solutions alerts:

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $24.74 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Advanced Emissions Solutions

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 61,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 11,585 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 68,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. 37.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides environmental technologies and specialty chemicals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The company offers CyClean technology, a pre-combustion coal treatment process to enhance combustion, as well as to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and mercury from coals burned in cyclone boilers; and M-45 and M-45-PC technologies, which are pre-combustion coal treatment technologies used to control emissions from circulating fluidized bed boilers and pulverized coal boilers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.