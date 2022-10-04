Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Receives C$13.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.75 to C$15.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Advantage Energy Stock Performance

TSE AAV opened at C$10.38 on Friday. Advantage Energy has a 52-week low of C$5.94 and a 52-week high of C$12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$10.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy ( TSE:AAV Get Rating ) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C$0.33. The company had revenue of C$302.68 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advantage Energy will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.87, for a total transaction of C$543,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 828,594 shares in the company, valued at C$9,006,816.78. In related news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine purchased 6,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$316,800. Also, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.87, for a total transaction of C$543,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 828,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,006,816.78. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 350,000 shares of company stock worth $3,806,697.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

