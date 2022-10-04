Advisory Resource Group Reduces Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Advisory Resource Group trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,011 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 126.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.92.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney Price Performance

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $97.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.07 billion, a PE ratio of 56.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $179.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.