aelf (ELF) Market Cap Hits $116.34 Million

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One aelf coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000650 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a market capitalization of $116.34 million and $9.30 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00014876 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00012505 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00007206 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010310 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000219 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00012400 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000778 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for aelf is aelf.io. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.