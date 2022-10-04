Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,600 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the August 31st total of 153,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Aeterna Zentaris Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEZS opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. Aeterna Zentaris has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.35.

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.19). Aeterna Zentaris had a negative net margin of 252.34% and a negative return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of ($0.22) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 million. Equities research analysts expect that Aeterna Zentaris will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut shares of Aeterna Zentaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.

